Pleasant Thursday; Rain/Storms Friday; Record Low Sunday?

by Ryan Stinnett

It is was a clear and chilly start to our Thursday with temperatures down in the lower 40s…The record low this morning in Montgomery is 43° set back in 1944, so we will see if we tied or set a new record. After the cold start, it will be a sunny and pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY FRONT: Tomorrow starts off dry with temperatures climbing to the 70s by afternoon, but clouds will be increasing and our rain chances will be on the rise as another cold front moves into the state. Rain and storms are expected by Friday afternoon, but this isn’t a severe weather threat for Alabama and for now, the only threat for severe storms in southwest of Alabama.

Rainfall amounts around one-half inch are expected. Behind this front, another surge of cooler air blows into Alabama for the weekend.

RECORD LOW MOTHER’S DAY MORNING: The weather will be unseasonably cool across the Deep South, and down-right cold for much of the Eastern half of the U.S. this weekend, with late season snows and freezing temps across the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. In Alabama, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s Saturday morning, while the afternoon high will likely hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with breezy conditions. A clear sky Saturday night means another cold night is in the forecast, with lows early Sunday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s across Alabama, and yes, those colder pockets could see some mid 30s…Yikes!!! Growers beware as there will likely be some scattered light frost in spots. Also, I would not be surprised to see some Frost Advisories issued for portions of North Alabama this weekend.

This is unseasonably cold for May in Alabama and both Saturday and Sunday morning, record lows could be in jeopardy across the state. Here are the record lows for Montgomery for this weekend…Pretty sure Saturday’s record is safe, but Sunday’s is not…

Saturday (May 9) 44° (1992)

Sunday (May 10) 43° (1906)

By Sunday afternoon, under a sky full of sunshine, temperatures will return to the lower to mid 70s. Overall a great day of weather for all you moms.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Much of the week looks quiet and relatively rain-free for now. Highs with highs rise from the low 80s early in the week, into the upper 80s by the end of the week. No sign of any severe weather or excessive rain issues for Alabama over the next seven to ten days.

Have a great day and please keep social distancing!!!

Ryan