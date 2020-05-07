Rain/Storms Ahead For Friday

by Shane Butler



High pressure will be moving to our east tonight into early Friday. This will allow a cold front to advance southward into the deep south. Southwesterly winds ahead of the boundary will be rather gusty. A wind advisory goes into effect from noon to 7pm Friday. Southwest winds 15-25 mph with gust up to 40 mph expected. Rain and storms push into the area throughout the day. We don’t expect anything too strong with this system. Any stronger to severe storms pass south of our area. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light with .10 to .25 of an inch expected. As the front presses through the state, the winds swift around to the northwest and remain rather gusty as colder air spills into the region. Temps may struggle to reach 70 Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning temps will be in record low territory. It’s a brief May cold snap that gives way to summer like heat later next week.