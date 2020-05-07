Selma Fire Police Unit Investigates Hood Street Fire

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A fire that destroyed the home of a 77 year old disabled Selma woman — remains under investigation.

The Selma Fire Department’s special — Fire Police Unit — is investigating the case.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but we’re steadily working on the investigation,” said Fire Investigator Coley Byrd.

However, Mary Johnson believes someone shot up her house — and set it on fire.

Johnson says she lost everything — including her dog — when her home on the 900 block of Hood Street went up in flames late Saturday night.

“How could any body do that to us? My dog and me. We don’t bother, wasn’t bothering nobody,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the fire that could help investigators — call the Selma Fire Department at (334) 874-21-50.