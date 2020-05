Shorter: RV Caught Fire Thursday Afternoon at Loves Truck Stop

by Savanna Sabb

1/3 Courtesy of: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department

2/3 Courtesy of: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department

3/3 Courtesy of: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department





An RV caught fire Thursday afternoon at the Loves Truck Stop in Shorter. According to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, The RV was also towing a car which also caught fire.

With help from the neighboring fire department, Waugh/Mt Meigs Volunteer Fire Department the Shorter Volunteer firemen were able to contain the fire.

There were no injuries but the RV and vehicle were a total loss.