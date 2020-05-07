Suspect Charged in McQueen Street Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police has charged a man in the Wednesday, May 6, homicide that left one person dead.

Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Maurice Cooper-Jenkins with murder relating to the shooting death of 62-year-old Joseph Ford.

MPD Spokesperson Cpt. Saba Coleman says police and fire medics responded to the 2900 block of McQueen around 3:00PM in reference to a person shot. Ford was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is still ongoing. Cooper-Jenkins is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.