The Shoppes at EastChase Farmers Market returns Saturday, May 9.

The Farmers Market and vendors are taking extra precautions to follow all CDC and State Farmers Market Authority guidelines. Vendors will be spread out so that everyone can practice social distancing.

For the time being, dogs will not be allowed.

This is the 16th year for the Shoppes at EastChase Farmers Market. It will be open every Saturday from 7 am-noon.