U.S. Marshals Searching Fugitive Considered to be Armed and Dangerous

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Timothy Wyatt 2

2/3 Timothy Wyatt 3

3/3 Timothy Wyatt





The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for the location of 38-year-old fugitive, Timothy Jabbar Wyatt. Wyatt is described as a black male, 6’0 ft.in height, weighing approximately 222lbs. Wyatt is considered a Dangerous Sex Offender with violent tendencies.

U.S. Marshals confirm warrants against Wyatt for Kidnapping, Assault, and Attempted Rape-Dangerous/Violent Sex Offender/Serial Rapist. U.S. Marshals also advise of previous arrests for Kidnapping, Sodomy, Rape, Attempted Rape, Robbery, Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence, Illegal Narcotics Possession, Weapons Violations, and Obstruction.

Wyatt should be considered Armed and Dangerous!

Law enforcement believes Wyatt could be hiding in Birmingham, Calera, Clanton, Wetumpka, Prattville, and/or Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the location of wanted fugitive Timothy Wyatt please contact the United States Marshal Fugitive Taskforce Case Agent (334-531-5681) or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP (7867).