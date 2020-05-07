Very Pleasant Thursday Afternoon; Showers And Storms Friday

by Ben Lang

Is it May 7th or March 7th? Judging by this morning’s low temperatures, March 7th would be the better guess. Temperatures bottomed out in the low to mid 40s for most around sunrise this morning. Montgomery’s low of 43° tied the record low temperature for today’s date, most recently set in 1944. Selma fell all the way to 39° this morning. Temperatures rebounded into the 60s to low 70s by midday, but this afternoon remains on the cooler side by early May standards. Expect high to generally range between the low to mid 70s. It won’t be nearly as windy today, however, with winds out of the northwest at ~5-10 mph.

Temperatures drop off fairly quickly this evening, down to near 60° by 9PM with 50s after that. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s, with a mostly clear sky overnight. Clouds begin to increase around sunrise Friday.

Clouds continue to increase Friday with showers and storms likely in our area by the afternoon. These showers and storms form in advance of a cold front that brings another cool-down to our area this weekend. Before the front arrives, expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon. Rain amounts up to half an inch area possible, with locally higher amounts due to heavier pockets of rain within thunderstorms. Expect showers and storms to move off into southeast Alabama by the evening, with rain coming to an end completely Friday night as the cold front clears our area.

Expect a chilly start to Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 40s around sunrise. The cooler air behind the front results in afternoon highs just in the low to mid 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine to carry on from Saturday into Mother’s day on Sunday. Saturday night looks quite cool in between, with lows falling well into the 40s. Montgomery could tie or set a new record low temperature outright. The current record low for May 10th (Sunday) is 43 from 1906. Temperatures on Mother’s day rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures remain on the cool side for this time of year early next week. Expect highs in the upper 70s Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Monday night lows fall into the 50s, with upper 40s possible for some. Temperatures warm closer to 80° Tuesday. Mid to possibly upper 80s return by the middle to end of next week. Although our area remains relatively dry through next Thursday, isolated, spotty showers appear possible next Wednesday and Thursday.