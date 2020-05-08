161 Parole Hearings Scheduled for May

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold 161 parole hearings in May beginning on the 19th as the Board resumes hearings following postponements because of COVID-19. The hearings will be closed to public attendance, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board.

Officials, crime victims, and crime victim representatives who receive notice of an upcoming parole or pardon hearing can submit their views to the Board via written statement. Those statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS number, can be emailed to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or mailed to ATTN: Victim Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310,  Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received by the Board at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.

Others wishing to express their support or opposition to a pardon or parole can do so by emailing their statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS#, to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or mailing them to ATTN: Board Operations Division, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received at least five business days in advance of the scheduled hearing.

If someone is unable to submit a written statement, that person can contact the Board by telephone at 334-242-8700 on or before the fifth business day proceeding the scheduled hearing. Those views will be summarized and added to the inmate’s file for the Board’s review.

Last Name First Name AIS# Hearing Date County/Counties Where Crime(s) Committed Violent Offender Parole Decision
Brodeur Keenan Walker 311205 05/19/2020 Calhoun, Blount No  
Buchanan Phillip 313363 05/19/2020 Tallapoosa No  
Cornelius Justin Blake 294134 05/19/2020 Walker Yes  
Davis Antonio Demetrius 212703 05/19/2020 Jefferson Yes  
Doss Demetrice Quintell 318654 05/19/2020 Tuscaloosa No  
East Derrick Louis 233351 05/19/2020 Limestone Yes  
Enis Carlos Oneal 229506 05/19/2020 Fayette Yes  
Farley Joe Royce 211136 05/19/2020 Tuscaloosa, Pickens No  
Hamm Joshua Ray 303877 05/19/2020 Colbert, Franklin No  
Harrell Bernardor Romaine 244192 05/19/2020 Tallapoosa No  
Harvey Patrick Lavon 193541 05/19/2020 Houston, Coffee, Morgan Yes  
Johnson Derrick Antwain 249323 05/19/2020 Mobile Yes  
Mayhew Raymond Witter 182700 05/19/2020 Pickens Yes  
Pettiway Timothy 182397 05/19/2020 Montgomery Yes  
Pierce David Kenneth 245868 05/19/2020 Mobile No  
Roberts Clifton Dale 268518 05/19/2020 Elmore, Chilton, Autauga No  
Categories: Coronavirus, News

Related Posts