161 Parole Hearings Scheduled for May

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold 161 parole hearings in May beginning on the 19th as the Board resumes hearings following postponements because of COVID-19. The hearings will be closed to public attendance, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board.

Officials, crime victims, and crime victim representatives who receive notice of an upcoming parole or pardon hearing can submit their views to the Board via written statement. Those statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS number, can be emailed to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or mailed to ATTN: Victim Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received by the Board at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.

Others wishing to express their support or opposition to a pardon or parole can do so by emailing their statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS#, to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or mailing them to ATTN: Board Operations Division, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received at least five business days in advance of the scheduled hearing.

If someone is unable to submit a written statement, that person can contact the Board by telephone at 334-242-8700 on or before the fifth business day proceeding the scheduled hearing. Those views will be summarized and added to the inmate’s file for the Board’s review.