A Few Cold Nights Ahead

by Shane Butler

A cold front sweeps through the area and we have a weekend more like March than May! High pressure builds overhead and helps keep the skies mostly clear. Much cooler northerly winds kick in and bring in the chilly air. Highs on Saturday only manage upper 60s to lower 70s. More noticeable will be the temps early Sunday morning. We could see upper 30s to lower 40s and that puts us in record low territory. Abundant sunshine helps sends temps back into the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon. It begins a warming trend that sticks around through all of next week. Sunny and dry conditions allow temps to approach 90 by late week. Out next chance for showers creeps into the area late in the work week and that flowing weekend.