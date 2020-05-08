BREAKING: Governor Ivey Amends Safer-At-Home Order, Barbershops & Salons to Reopen

Governor Kay Ivey has amended the Safer-At-Home Order. Close contact services (barbershops, salons, etc.), restaurants (with limited table seating), & gyms will all be reopened.

The amended Safer-At-Home Order goes into effect on May 11.

