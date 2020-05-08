City of Montgomery Partners with Various Companies to Provide COVID-19 Testing

by Alabama News Network Staff

More drive through testing is being provided, thanks to the partnership between the City of Montgomery and various companies. Hyundai Motors Manufacturing is donating 5,000 test kits. The tests will be processed by Assurance labs in Birmingham.

Drive thru testing will begin Tuesday in Montgomery and Wednesday in Lowndes County. Tests will take between 24 to 48 hours for results.

A COVID-19 hotline is set up for residents to learn about the screening process. The number is 334-420-8620.