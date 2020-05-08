Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There has been a steady rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County as a result of more access to testing.

Health officials say a total of 853 people have now been tested in the county. And the number of confirmed cases is now up to 86.

Drive-up testing is available at Bloch Park in Selma — on Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 3 — if weather permits.

“We can test anybody that’s 18 years of age or older that is symptomatic with an exposure or just symptomatic,” said Hadley Goodwin.

Patients must have an appointment to be tested.

Go to MyQuestCOVIDTest.com to register.