Dr. Jason Hadden Named New Principal of Pike Road Junior High School Principal

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools will add a Junior High School the 2020-2021 school year. Pike Road Junior High will consist of grades 7-9, and will be housed on the Georgia Washington campus. It will operate as a separate school form Pike Road High School, yet will share certain facilities like the cafeteria, the gym, and the P.E. fields.

Pike Road’s next phase will allow students to learn and grow with similarly ages peers.

The Pike Road School Board approved the hire of Dr. Jason Hadden on Monday, May 4 at the May board meeting. Dr. Hadden comes to Pike Road Schools from Coffee County Schools. He is an experienced principal with proven success in improving his school academically while also building a culture that was safe and supportive for his students.

PRS looks forward to making Dr. Hadden part of Pike Road family.