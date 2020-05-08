Four Juveniles Charged in Rash of Covington County Car Burglaries

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Andalusia Police Department has charged four juveniles in a rash of car burglaries that have plagued the area in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson organized a meeting of the APD, the Opp Police Department, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to share information about 53 car burglaries that have occurred in Opp, Andalusia and the north end of the county since April 1.

Chief Paul Hudson said that with Thursday’s arrests, some of the Andalusia and county cases have been solved. The suspects, whose names cannot be released because of their ages, were transported to a juvenile detention center in Dothan.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, Hudson said. “We do expect more arrests to be made.”

He also said that area residents don’t need to let their guards down.

“Lock your cars, take your valuables out, and pay attention to what’s going on,” he said. “If you see something suspicious, call us and report it then.”

Hudson said the APD will continue to have extra patrols out until all of the cases are solved. Hudson said the Opp Police Department also has made arrests related to recent car burglaries there.

Mayor Johnson expressed his appreciation to the APD, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Covington County Sheriff’s Office and its reserve, and the Opp Police Department for their cooperative work in solving the crimes.

“We appreciate the work of all of those who helped to solve these burglaries,” the mayor said. “We will continue to work these cases until we have solved all of the cases.”