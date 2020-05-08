Montgomery Police Searching for The Identity and Location of Theft Suspects

by Savanna Sabb

1/3 Suspect_Conn’s 1

2/3 Suspect_Conn’s _002

3/3 Suspect_Conn’s _003





The Montgomery Police Department needs your help in searching for the identity and location of two Theft of Property Investigation suspects.

Montgomery police say the pictured suspects are wanted for a Theft of Property Investigation that occurred on Thursday, March 19, from a retail store located in Montgomery. The suspects entered the store and left without paying for the merchandise in their possession.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspects, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).