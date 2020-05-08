Showers And Storms Likely Friday

by Ben Lang

It was another cool start to the day across central and south Alabama, with morning lows ranging between the upper 40s to low 50s. Unlike Thursday, clouds quickly increased this morning, and showers and storms are entering the area late this morning. Showers and storms look fairly widespread throughout the day, and a few could be strong to marginally severe. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe weather risk across the southwest corner of Alabama. This includes locations along/southwest of a curved line from Thomasville to Pine Apple to Opp. Damaging straight line winds are the primary threat, but the overall severe threat is very low. Most of our area experiences non-severe showers and storms through this evening.

Outside of any storms Friday, winds could be gusty. Expect southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. A wind advisory covers areas along and north of highway 82/80 through 7PM. Showers and storms end north to south this evening as a cold front pushes through. The front also brings another surge of cool air, with temps falling into the 40s by sunrise Saturday.

Temperatures slowly warm Saturday, with north winds keeping cool air in place across the state. Expect high temperatures only in the low to mid 70s. Similar to Thursday, some of our northern communities may not make it out of the 60s. However, it will be a very nice day for this time of year, with plenty of sunshine. Saturday night looks very cool again, with lows in the low to mid 40s. The record low temperature for May 10th (Sunday) is 43 in Montgomery from 1906. We could tie or set a new record low outright. Sunday looks a little below-normal temperature-wise, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mostly clear skies continue through Monday and Tuesday next week, with slightly below-normal high temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 50s each night. The weather pattern becomes more summer-like towards the end of next week. Highs approach the upper 80s to low 90s by next Thursday. There’s also a chance for isolated afternoon pop-up showers/storms each day, in true summer-time fashion.