Taulia Tagovailoa is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

by Adam Solomon

Alabama Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Is Entering The NCAA Transfer Portal. The Sophomore Is Of Course The Younger Brother Of Tua Who Now Plays For The Miami Dolphins. Taulia Would Have Been Competing With Veteran Mac Jones And And 5 Star Newcomer Bryce Young. He Finished His Alabama Career With 9 Completions For 100 Yards And A Touchdown. We’ll Keep You Up To Date With The Latest On Where Taulia Ends Up.