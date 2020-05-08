Troy University Students Can Apply for Emergency Financial Aid Grants

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University students affected by the disruption of campus operations this spring can apply for emergency financial aid grants thanks to funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

To be eligible for a grant, a student must have been taking in-class courses at a Troy University location as of March 16. Additionally, a student must have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and be eligible to participate in financial aid programs under Section 484 in Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

To apply, visit https://troy.edu/troycares. An email will also be sent to all eligible students. The deadline for applications is Sept. 1. For more information, contact Angela Johnson, Associate Vice Chancellor of Financial Aid, at (334) 670-3186 or troycares@troy.edu.

The funds can be used to offset expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, including food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, tuition, fees, or child care.

Students whose applications are approved will receive their grants via their chosen BankMobile refund method. For students who have never established a refund method through Bank Mobile, visit the TROY refunds website to create an account. BankMobile refunds can be transferred to a bank account of a student’s choice.

The amount of each grant will vary based on a student’s Title IV financial aid status, with the average award being about $600. This money is a grant, and does not have to be repaid.

“Our students have shown tremendous courage, patience and flexibility this spring by adapting to the many disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Troy University has always been defined by a culture of caring, and I’m proud that we can offer these grants through the provisions of the CARES Act to help offset some of the expenses students may have incurred during this difficult time.”

Under the CARES Act, colleges and universities nationwide will receive nearly $14 billion in aid. Of that amount, more than $6 billion has been designated for cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their education due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The emergency financial aid grants join a host of relief measures established by TROY aimed at blunting the effect of the pandemic on student life, including:

The COVID-19 Emergency Fund, established by the Troy University Foundation to help those students who are facing extreme financial hardship due to the pandemic, and offers a one-time financial assistance payment of $250.

Parking, meal plan, commuter plan and housing fees will be prorated from April 6 until the end of the semester and offered as credit to returning students or refunds for graduating seniors.

The final exam period and the final day to drop classes without academic penalty were both extended.

The University has offered online tutoring, advising and resources to help students transition to at-home learning.

For more information on TROY’s response to the coronavirus, visit http://troy.edu/coronavirus.