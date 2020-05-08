Wind, Rain, Storms Today; Record Cold Mother’s Day Morning

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front will be pushing through Alabama later today so expect changes in the weather throughout the day. Clouds are increasing this morning and our winds will pick up out of the south today ahead of the front. Winds could become quite gusty and a wind advisory has been issued for much of Central Alabama as winds will be gusting from 20-40 mph ahead of the front. By this afternoon, rain and storms will be moving into the state and a few of these storms could be on the strong to locally severe side. For that reason, the SPC has issued a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms today across portions of Central and South Alabama.

The main concern with any storms this afternoon will be the threat for gusty winds. This is a low-end severe weather threat, bu there is still enough of a concern to remain weather aware today in case some storms to reach severe limits. Rainfall amounts around one-half inch are expected. Behind this front, another surge of cooler air blows into Alabama for the weekend.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature tons of sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures with highs Saturday in the upper 60s and lower 70s, followed by upper 70s Sunday. Expect more cold mornings, and yes, we are going to be flirting with record lows again by Sunday morning. The record low for Montgomery Sunday is 43° from 1906, and for now, that is what our forecast low is for Sunday morning. I would not be surprised to see some frost advisories issued for portions of North Alabama this weekend as well.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Much of the week looks quiet and relatively rain-free for now. Highs with highs rise from the lower 80s early in the week, into the upper 80s by the end of the week. No sign of any severe weather or excessive rain issues for Alabama over the next seven to ten days.

Have a fantastic Friday…Keep Social Distancing…

Ryan