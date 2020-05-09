Eastchase Farmer’s Market Opens with Social Distancing Restrictions

by Justin Walker

The Shoppes at Eastchase’s 16th annual Farmer’s Market kicked off Saturday. Hundreds of people stopped by for the opening weekend.

“It’s one of the first days. The sun is shining brightly. People are able to get out in the open air,” Marketing Director Suzanna Wasserman said.

Organizers explained extra guidelines are in place for the safety of shoppers and vendors during the pandemic. Vendors have at least a six foot distance between them. Most are providing hand sanitizer in each booth. Dogs are also not allowed at the market until further notice.

“We’ve done a really good job about spreading the market out so that you can feel comfortable,” Wasserman said.

“Everybody is maintaining social distance and doing what they’re supposed to be for the most part right now,” the Farmer’s Market Marketing Manager John Aplin said.

Some vendors were selling out of items early. Vendor Elizabeth Leatherwood of Leatherwood Nursery has set up a booth at the market for the past eight years. She is using the phone app Venmo as one option to accept money. The app helps limit her contact with dollar bills and change: “It’s been so overwhelming the support that people have been wanting to come out and buy locally which I think is just wonderful, because a lot of people are realizing small business really does affect the economy,” Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood said the farmer’s market is a step closer to having a sense of normalcy, after weeks of uncertainty due to the virus.

“Many people are really glad to have an opportunity to come and do something that feels like what things were like before the Coronavirus. It’s been just so much fun,” Leatherwood said.

Some vendors are driving hours to be apart of the market. Many offering a variety of fruits, vegetables, and other items.

“We have something that feels like normal for a change and get out of the house and actually do something,” Aplin, who also is a vendor, said.

The Shoppes Farmers Market is open every Saturday at 7 A.M until noon from now through September.