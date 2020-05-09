Jemison Man Dies Saturday Morning in Single-Vehicle Car Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

One Jemison man was killed on May 9 in a single-vehicle accident. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s, Micheal Carswell says 66-year-old Alan Jiles was killed when the 1991 Jeep Wrangler he was driving went off the roadway and struck a ditch.

The crash occurred on Alabama 145 near the 7-mile marker, approximately three miles south of Jemison. Jiles was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.