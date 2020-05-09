Local Nonprofit Honors Moms through Annual Race

by Justin Walker

A local non-profit is using a charity run to raise money for its’ maternity programs that assist women facing unexpected pregnancies and find forever homes for children.

Mother’s Day weekend marks the tenth anniversary of Agape of Central Alabama’s “Run for a Mom.”

The run is usually held in the Vaughn Park neighborhood on National Birth Mom Day.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the run is being held virtually this year.

Participants have a full week to do a one-mile run, or a 5-K– in their own neighborhoods. Organizers also added a 10-K run this year in honor of the 10th anniversary.

Participants can submit their finished times online.

Community Relations Coordinator Morgan Tuggle of Agape says the race is a great way to honor all of the moms in your life.

“We have this race in honor of moms. We have this race in honor of anyone who may of played a roll of mom for you. Whether it was your mom, your grandmother, or aunt or a teacher, or whoever, we want to honor them today,” Tuggle said.

Agape of Central Alabama helps work with expectant mothers who find themselves in unexpected pregnancies.

“So whether they want to make a parenting plan or need additional resources, or whether they’re making an adoption plan, we get to walk along side them in the process. That’s an honor for us to do,” Tuggle said. “It is really important. And just to bring awareness in the community about unexpected pregnancy in that moms need support no matter what choice they make or what plan they make.”

About 250 participants from Alabama and surrounding states signed up for this year’s run.

A virtual award ceremony will be held next Saturday, May 16th, to honor those with the fastest times.

Agape of Central Alabama’s office is located at the Vaughn Park Church of Christ.