Marsh: New Statehouse With COVID Cash Should Be Discussed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers say they expect a special session later this year on how to use the state’s coronavirus relief funds.

The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said an idea to build a new Statehouse should be “part of the discussion.” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said legislative leaders gave Gov. Kay Ivey a preliminary list of ideas that included $800 million for broadband access across the state and $200 million for a new Statehouse.

Marsh said his priority is rural broadband access. He said the Statehouse idea construction idea isn’t a top priority but should be discussed if other needs are met.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)