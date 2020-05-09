Montgomery County Tax Referendum Passes in Legislature

by Jerome Jones

In a rare Saturday session, the Alabama Legislature passed budgets and the Montgomery tax referendum.

The property tax referendum passed the Senate floor with an amendment, and was concurred by the House of Representatives. The ad valorem tax proposal would add 12 mills to the current 10 mill property tax rate in Montgomery County. All of the money would go to the public school system.

Sponsors and supporters of the legislation want to see the referendum on the ballot in November. The referendum now heads to the Governor for approval.

“This is just the beginning of the work because the citizens will at least get an opportunity to vote on it, and that’s where they will finally be the decision makers,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore told Alabama News Network.