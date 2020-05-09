Near A Record Low Tonight; Pleasant Mother’s Day

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly sunny and cool start to the weekend across central and south Alabama. While sunshine was abundant early on, upper level clouds began filtering the sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures cooled into the upper 40s around sunrise this morning, and only warmed into the 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. Temperatures quickly fall into the 50s this evening. Expect another cool night for this time of year, with lows falling into the low to mid 40s overnight. Montgomery’s record low temperature is 43° for May 10th, and that record low could be tied or broken outright around sunrise Sunday.

Mother’s day looks very pleasant. The pesky upper-level clouds should scoot to our southeast by the afternoon, with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night lows fall to near 50°.

Sunshine and slightly below-normal temperatures continue early next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday’s highs warm to near 80°, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A warming trend commences Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 60°. May warmth really sets in late next week, with highs in the upper 80s by Friday. In summer-like fashion, we could also see isolated afternoon showers starting Wednesday, but more likely Thursday or Friday.

Next weekend looks summer-like, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We could see isolated afternoon showers Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures only cool into the mid 60s.

In short, enjoy the slightly-cooler weather while we’ve got it. In no time the seemingly endless Alabama summer begins, and there probably won’t be much relief from that for some time once it does.