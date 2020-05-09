Tuskegee Church Ensuring the Community Doesn’t Go Hungry During the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Samantha Williams

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Macon County church is helping out its community– making sure families don’t go hungry during these hard times.

Members of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Tuskegee held a food drive in the town square early Saturday morning. Members passed out sacks filled with sandwiches, chips, fruits, and drinks.

Church leaders said they wanted to help out the parents who have lost their jobs and the families who are struggling because of the Coronavirus: “During this pandemic, we know there are a lot of people who are not fortunate enough to be able to keep the efficiency of their meals up at this time,” Rev. Christopher Hardnett, Associate Pastor of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church said.

“We’re trying to show the City of Tuskegee that we’re not a church that’s confined to a building, but we are a church that reaches out to the people,” Dr. Kita Moss, Pastor said.

Members said their goal was to feed more than 100 people today.