Governor Ivey Salutes Healthcare Heroes During ‘Hospital Week’

by Samantha Williams

Gov. Kay Ivey is kicking off National Hospital Week Sunday by sending a special message to the healthcare heroes working in Alabama’s hospitals.

Governor Ivey said ‘Hospital Week’ is a time to say thank you to those brave men and women who are there for us when we need them the most. During these unprecedented times, she said she is especially thankful for these healthcare heroes. She encouraged Alabamians to show these heroes how much they mean to us this week.