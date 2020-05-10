Jay-Z’s Team Roc Calls for Fast Action in Ahmaud Arbery Case

by Samantha Williams

ATLANTA (AP) – The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company is calling on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities said was killed by two white men as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood.

Musicians Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Alicia Keys, Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, and others signed an open letter published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. The letter said District Attorney Tom Durden should be recused from the case and state Attorney General Christopher Carr should elect a special prosecutor.

Alicia Keys said Arbery’s death was “heartbreaking, unbelievably unacceptable and inhumane.”

