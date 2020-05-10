Nursing Home Mothers, Grandmothers Honored with Drive-Thru Car Parade

by Justin Walker

Elmore County community members spread some Mother’s Day love to the elderly residents living in a nursing home Sunday morning.

“They raised us. They’re our moms. They’re everything to us in there, so we want to say hello and we love you,” organizer Pam Breedlove said.

It had been weeks since the mothers and grandmothers at Wetumpka Health and Rehabilitation had seen their families due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that changed Mother’s Day.

A parade full of families, friends, and community members drove through the nursing home parking lot, beeping horns, holding signs, and shouting messages of love.

“Not only do we want to let the residents know that we care about them, we want to thank the health care workers for being our heroes during this time and taking care of our elders and our residents of the nursing home,” Breedlove said.

Visitors have not been allowed inside the nursing home facility for months due to Covid-19 health orders.

“My wife and I came, and her parents have been there for two months and we haven’t been able to see them at all. We can’t go to church today, but we can come out and be apart of sharing God’s love,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said.

In the bright sunshine, many of those residents sat in their wheelchairs smiling and waving.

It was an emotional sight for the nursing home’s activities director Diane White.

“It just made me cry, because we were just going to call a few sponsors to have them come through and see their family members. And the whole town showed up and the fire department and the police department and just everybody. It was just awesome and we couldn’t have asked for anything more perfect,” White said.

More than fifty cars, trucks, and motorcycles participated in the parade.

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms reading this article!