Pleasant Through Tuesday; Warming Trend Begins Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Mother’s day was about as nice weather-wise as you can hope for in May across south Alabama. After a cool morning with lows in the upper 30s (!!!) to mid 40s, temperatures soared into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. The morning low of 44° fell just shy of the record low of 43° from 1906 in Montgomery. The warm afternoon/cool night trend continues a couple more days, before a warming trend commences midweek. This evening looks pleasant, with temperatures in the 60s, a light wind, and a clear sky overhead. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s north to low 50s south under a clear sky.

A cold front passing through our area Sunday night keeps our area comfortable, sunny, and dry through Tuesday. Monday looks sunny and a bit breezy in the wake of the front, with a northwest wind up to 15 mph. Temperatures could be a few degrees cooler than Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night lows fall to around 50°. Tuesday looks mostly sunny and pleasant again with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday night won’t be quite as cool, with lows in the mid 50s.

The warming trend begins Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. No rain is expected, with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night lows only fall into the low 60s. Temperatures continue an upward trend from there, with highs in the upper 80s/lows in the mid 60s by Friday. We could see isolated afternoon showers or storms impact our area by late this week. However, there isn’t a significant chance for rain in sight. Fortunately, humidity won’t be overly oppressive despite the upper-80 to near 90° warmth through the weekend.

Above-normal warmth continues next weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Fortunately, humidity won’t be too oppressive despite the summer-like temperatures. There’s a chance for a handful of isolated showers Saturday or Sunday afternoon, but it’s a small chance, with mainly dry weather prevailing.