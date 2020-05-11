Another Chilly Night Ahead

by Shane Butler



A cool and dry air mass to start off the week but summer-like warmth returns as we head into the upcoming weekend! We get one more chilly overnight this week. Tuesday morning will start out in the mid to upper 40s but recover nicely into the upper 70s by late afternoon. High pressure will move through and eventually set up to the east of us. This will put us in a warm southerly flow and temps respond with highs approaching 90 degrees by late week. Each day looks mostly sunny and dry allowing temps to steadily climb. A random shower may be possible later this week but chances are fairly slim in this setup. This recent cold snap will be a distance memory by the time we get to the weekend.