Auburn Basketball adds Nationally Ranked big men, Thor and Cardwell, to Roster

by Adam Solomon

JT Thor, a 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward, has signed a National Letter of Intent with the Auburn basketball program, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.Thor is a consensus four-star forward by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and is rated as the 47th-best player nationally in the 2020 class by ESPN, 50th by 247Sports and 56th by Rivals. Thor was born in Nebraska, grew up in Alaska and played two seasons at Huntington Prep (W. Va.) before transferring to Norcross, Ga. for his final season.

“I have been a JT Thor fan for three years,” Pearl said. “We first laid eyes on him when he was at Huntington Prep and were so impressed with his skill level and basketball IQ. It just felt like if he ever filled out a little bit, he could be something special.”

Thor, tabbed by 247Sports and ESPN as the third-best player out of the Peach State, earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Tipoff Club. The southpaw averaged a team-best 14.9 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds per contest while suiting up for Norcross High School. Between the Nike and adidas AAU circuits, he averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

“Because of Chuma Okeke leaving early to go to the NBA, Danjel Purifoy and Anfernee McLemore graduating, we had a tremendous opportunity for a versatile, face-up, big guard like JT Thor,” Pearl added. “He can cover 1 through 4, score inside and out and is a prospect that my strength coach and my assistant coaches are going to love working with because he has tremendous upside.”

Dylan Cardwell, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound center, signed a National Letter of Intent with the Auburn basketball program, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday. Cardwell is a four-star center by Rivals and three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN. He is rated as the 125th-best player nationally in the 2020 class by Rivals and 151st by 247Sports. Cardwell, a native of Augusta, Ga., played two seasons at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.) before transferring to McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. for his final season.

“I’ve always tried to recruit mobile big men because of the way we play,” Pearl said. “Dylan brings size, speed, athleticism and versatility to his position on the court. His work ethic, character, love of family and the desire to be at Auburn will really fit into our locker room and our culture.”

As a junior, Cardwell averaged 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 68 percent from the floor. On the AAU circuit, the mobile big man played for Athletes of Tomorrow. Cardwell averaged 6.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game during the Nike EYBL circuit. At the 2019 Peach Jam, he averaged 5.2 points, seven rounds and 2.5 blocks per contest.