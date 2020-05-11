Barbershops and Beauty Salons Reopen in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Barber shops and beauty salons in the city of Selma — are starting to reopen after a five week temporary shutdown.

Fresh Trim Barber Shop is officially back in the business of hair-dos and hair cuts — after a five week shut down due to COVID-19.

This comes after Gov. Kay Ivey amended her Safer at Home order to allow some businesses to reopen.

Owner Andrew Wells says right now — he’s taking customers by appointment only.

“I’m about to reopen but um, I’m going to be a little more cautious man,” said he said.

“I’m going to take my time, I’m going to sanitize my shop real good, I’m already up to par on my tools and stuff.”

Wells says the shutdown has been hard on his wallet — but his detail shop has kept him afloat. He says the health and safety of all of his customers — is his primary concern.

“I’m really focused on customers being safe. I care about the customers more than I do the money. You know without them I can’t do anything.”

Close contact service providers like barbershops and beauty salons — are required to use Personal Protective Equipment while providing their services. They’re also required to wash their hands — after each cash transaction.

Meanwhile, Wells says he’s going to do whatever needs to be done — to keep his customers — his workers — and himself safe.

“This virus is real serious. I just want to be extra careful man.”