Clanton Man Killed in Crash on County Road 2 in Chilton County
A single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, May 10, has claimed the life of a Clanton man.
James Oneil Coodey, 60, was killed when the 2004 Ford F-150 he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree. Coodey was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Chilton Road 2 at the intersection of Chilton Road 73, approximately 4 miles south of Montevallo.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.