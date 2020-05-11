Cooler Through Tuesday; A Warming Trend Begins Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Another pleasant May day underway across central and south Alabama. It was another chilly morning featuring near-record coolness in Montgomery. The morning low was 47°, shy of the record low of 45° by just a couple degrees. Temperatures are much warmer at midday, ranging from the mid 60s north to low, mid, and even upper 70s the further south you go. Another cold front passed through the area last night, and winds remain somewhat breezy out of the north today in its wake. That means dry and cool air continues filtering into the area. In fact, high temperatures appear a few degrees cooler than Sunday. Expect highs in the low 70s north to upper 70s and low 80s south. Winds remain out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

This evening looks mild again, with temperatures in the 60s and winds gradually subsiding. Overnight lows fall well below normal again, ranging from the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday looks like another pleasant day. The cool morning transitions to another warm afternoon, with highs near 80°. Expect plenty of sunshine, and no rain. Tuesday night stays milder, with lows in the low to mid 50s. A warming trend begins Wednesday, with highs warming into the mid 80s. We may see a few more fair-weather clouds, but also plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Wednesday night lows only fall into the low 60s. Thursday looks similar weather-wise, with no rain and highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures turn up another notch Friday through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, with a high near 90° Sunday. Isolated afternoon showers appear possible each day, but the chance for rain is very small. Most of our area remains dry over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Near-90° warmth continues early next week.