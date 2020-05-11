Customers Slowly Returning as Gov. Ivey Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

by Alabama News Network Staff

More Alabama businesses were allowed to re-open Monday now that Alabama’s Safer-At-Home order has been amended.

Friday, May 8, Governor Kay Ivey announced the new list of guidelines businesses will have to follow to keep customers and employees safe. Those rules include crowd limitations, increased cleaning measures, and the use of face masks.

Dine-in restaurants, bars, salons and gyms can reopen as the state eases restrictions.

Walk-On’s has reopened its dining room at 7801 Eastchase Pkwy. in Montgomery.The restaurant reopened under the… Posted by Alabama News Network on Monday, May 11, 2020

The state is also lifting restrictions on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people.

There’s no limit on gatherings at beaches, but you must maintain social distancing.