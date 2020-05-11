Drive-up COVID-19 Testing Available in Tallassee and Autaugaville on May 14

by Alabama News Network Staff

Drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tallassee Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, May 12, and at Greater St. Joseph AME Church, 224 S. Pickett St., Autaugaville, on Thursday, May 14.

These testing sites are NOT located at the county health department.

·The Tallassee VFD at 144 Twin Creek Drive, Tallassee.

·The Greater St. Joseph AME Church at 224 S. Pickett St., Autaugaville.

For an appointment in Tallassee, please call the Elmore County Health Department at (334) 567-1171. For an appointment in Autaugaville, please call the Autauga County Health Department at (334) 361-3743.

New criteria for people to be tested include the following additions:

The patient is a resident (with or without symptoms) of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or are

·Hospitalized patients with symptoms

·Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

·Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with symptoms

·Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long-term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Others who qualify for testing include those meeting these criteria:

A patient who is symptomatic with at a minimum (measured or subjective)

Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND

·Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, OR

·Age 65 years or older, OR

·Healthcare worker, OR

·Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, OR

·Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.

In general, if you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

Local leaders urge calm and patience during this trying time for all.