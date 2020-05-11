Family of Truck Driver Files Lawsuit Against Charter Communications After He Was Killed in Crash Caused by Low Hanging Cables

by Alabama News Network Staff

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of Anthony Lamar Smith against Charter Communications. Smith was killed on April 28, after his 18-wheeler caught low hanging cables on Hix Road in Tallapoosa County. The impact damaged utility poles which fell onto the roadway, causing the truck to jackknife and flip. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger Antonio Dante Smith was permanently injured.

The suit was filed on Friday on behalf of the Smith Estate claiming that the company, “owned the cable line located on Hix Road” and “had a duty to properly install, inspect and maintain the cable line.” The complaint goes on to say that Charter Communications “negligently, recklessly, carelessly and/or wantonly installed, inspected and/or maintained the cable line on Hix Road.”

“The Smith family has been forever changed by this tragic accident,” said Samuel K. Ford, Attorney for the Smith family. “Those responsible for protecting the public and maintaining a safe environment failed to do so, resulting in Antonio Dante Smith’s permanent injury and Anthony Lamar Smith’s untimely death,” Ford added.

The civil case claims that the cable was hanging lower than regulations require. According to the complaint, Charter Communications failed to install and maintain the low hanging cable which was the main cause of the accident. The Smith Family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.