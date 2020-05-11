Marvelous Monday; Heat Levels on the Rise

by Ryan Stinnett

A dry cold front is pushing through the day and will cause our winds to increase out of the north today, on average 10-20 mph. Besides the breezy conditions at times, it will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be another chilly one with a clear sky, expect lows in the upper 40s.

WARMING TREND BEGINS: Ridging will be in control of our weather tomorrow and the rest of the week with the high located just to our east that will allow some moisture to flow up from the Gulf. We’ll stay dry and end up with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will be closer to 80° tomorrow afternoon. Each day the rest of the week will continue to feature more sun than clouds, while highs head into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday and Sunday will be carbon copies of each other as we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with very warm to hot temperatures and higher humidity levels With those ingredients coming together, we’ll have to mention a small chance for isolated afternoon showers by Sunday, but most locations will remain dry. Highs look to reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s on both days. Here comes summer I do believe!!!

Keep social distancing so we can keep the curve as flat as we be!!!

Ryan