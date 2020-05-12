Alabama State Representative Resigning to Join Trump Administration

by Alabama News Network Staff

A member of the Alabama House of Representatives says she is resigning to join the Trump administration. Rep. April Weaver announced her resignation in a statement Tuesday.

Weaver says she is quitting to accept a position with President Donald Trump’s administration, but she didn’t elaborate. She says she is excited to be able to use her skills and experience on a national level.

Weaver is a Republican who represents parts of Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties in the House. She was first elected in 2010 and previously worked in hospital administration.

