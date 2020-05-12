CBP Announces Montgomery Contract Award for New Border Wall in Texas

by Savanna Sabb

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded a contract to construct approximately 14 miles of contiguous new border wall system within U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas. Construction will occur where no barriers previously existed.

This project will include a 30-foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras and other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone. Construction is anticipated to begin in January 2021, pending availability of real estate.

The contract was awarded to Caddell Construction Company, (DE) LLC for a total contract value of $275,454,100.00. This project is funded by CBP’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 appropriations.

The Laredo Sector is an area of high illegal activity, with over 21,000 illegal alien apprehensions and over 19,000 pounds of drugs seized this FY to date. The majority of its activity is occurring in areas where Laredo Sector lacks infrastructure, access and mobility, and technology. These projects will improve Laredo Sector’s ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug and human smuggling activities of transnational criminal organizations.

CBP continues to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 13767 – also known as Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements – taking steps to expeditiously plan, design and construct a physical wall using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve operational control of the southern border.

—Information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection