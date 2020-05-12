COVID-19 Kills 23 Patients at Alexander City Veterans Nursing Home

by Alabama News Network Staff,

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP)- 23 patients have died at an Alabama veterans nursing home because of the coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday that 23 deaths from the virus occurred at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. The state-owned facility has a capacity of 150 residents, and 91 have tested positive for the virus.

The agency says a worker at the home wasn’t allowed to enter after testing positive on March 30, and that the first resident tested positive nine days later. The home has since been decontaminated, and residents who test positive are being isolated.

