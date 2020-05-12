Drive-up COVID-19 Testing Offered in Greenville on May 15

by Alabama News Network Staff

A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered at the Butler County Health Department on Friday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while testing supplies are available.

The address of the Butler County Health Department is 350 Airport Road, Greenville.

To be tested, individuals must meet these criteria:

The patient is a resident (with or without symptoms) of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or are

· Hospitalized patients with symptoms

· Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

· Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with symptoms

· Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long-term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Others who qualify for testing include the following:

A patient who is symptomatic with at a minimum (measured or subjective)

Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND

· Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, OR

· Age 65 years or older, OR

· Healthcare worker, OR

· Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, OR

· Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.

In general, if you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

Local leaders urge calm and patience during this trying time for all.