Local Law Enforcement Leaders Honor Fallen Heroes During National Police Week

by Justin Walker

It’s National Police Week. Since 1962, the week of May 15th has been dedicated to honoring our disabled and fallen law enforcement officers across the nation.

On the national level, many events have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But some local law enforcement officers are still taking the time to remember those heroes.

“As a law enforcement officer, that’s the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my career,” Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said.

Lowndes County is no stranger to losing a law enforcement officer.

The late sheriff Big John Williams was tragically killed in November.

His loss continues to make an impact.

“There’s not a day goes by where he’s not mentioned in some shape or form,” West said.

During this week, thousands of people would be traveling to Washington D.C. to take part in memorial events. May 15th is designated as National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Greenville Chief of Police Justin Lovvorn says the week overall holds a special place in his heart.

“Several years ago, I was apart of the honor guard in Washington D.C that went up and performed during National Police Week on two or three occasions,” Lovvorn said.

Lovvorn too has felt the loss of an officer.

“The last one would have been in 1994 with Gary Heath. And that was actually my first year working with the police department that particular night in the dispact room. And I had to deal with that first hand,” Lovvorn remembered.

It’s a loss he says he hopes he never has to deal with again.

“Since I’ve been chief here, I pray every night that I’ll never have to experience that again, or lose one of my officers to something like that because that’s something horrible that nobody should have to experience,” Lovvorn said.

Due to the coronavirus, the national law enforcement officers memorial fund will host its annual candlelight vigil virtually to honor those slain in the past year.

To find out more, click here.