Montgomery Police Respond to Monday Night Quadruple Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, May 11, around 6:15 pm, Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of Rosa Parks Avenue at Courtland Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police found an adult male victim who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Three additional victims were also transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle for treatment; one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.