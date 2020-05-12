Pay It Forward: Maria Sahonic of Montgomery

by Chris Searcy

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Maria Sahonic of Montgomery.

Even though she faces chronic pain, she is an advocate for autism and special needs awareness. She has personally sewed more than 200 face masks for health care workers, and annually holds Thanksgiving dinners for those without families.

She helps out the community despite undergoing six back surgeries and battling fibromyalgia.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Maria Sahonic for all that you do!