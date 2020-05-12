Summer-Like Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our recent cold snap is all done and now we shift into a much warmer weather pattern. High pressure over the deep south will keep skies mostly sunny and mainly rain free through the work week. Temps respond with lows only falling into the 60s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. We eventually get into the 90s over the weekend and most of next week. Moisture will gradually creep into the area and lead to a few afternoon showers. We may see the cover pick up slightly early next week. It’s looking more and more like a summer-time weather setup and the heat is going to be cranking up!