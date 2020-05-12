The ADOC Reports Three Correctional Facility Employees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has been informed about three cases of COVID-19 via self-reporting among staff members of correctional facilities. Employees from Ventress Correctional Facility (Ventress) in Clayton, Easterling Correctional Facility (Easterling) in Clio, and Montgomery Women’s Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Montgomery Women’s Facility) in Mt. Meigs. These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

Upon receiving the information of the employees who tested positive, The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) immediately began an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members at Ventress and Easterling who tested positive. Once the appropriate follow-up interviews have been completed OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare provider.

The individual at Montgomery Women’s Facility who tested positive has been on leave for an extended period and had not reported to work while contagious. No staff members or inmates at Montgomery Women’s Facility potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19 through this individual.

These three positive tests represent the 20th, 21st, and 22nd self-reported cases of COVID-19 among the ADOC’s employees and contracted staff, 16 of which remain active. Six staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

The ADOC has not confirmed any additional positive tests among our inmate population.