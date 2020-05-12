WANTED: Union Springs Police Searching for Serial Burglary Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Union Springs Police Department is searching for the location of Burglary suspect John Spann Jr. Spann is described as a 58-year-old black male, 5’7 ft.in height, weighing approximately 135lbs.

Union Springs Investigators confirmed that Spann is being sought for the burglaries of the AG Grocery located on Martin Luther King Boulevard, the McKenzie Market on Prairie Street, and the Braswell Wood Company on Peachburg Road. Spann allegedly broke into the McKenzie Market on two separate occasions.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of John Spann Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).